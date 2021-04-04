Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALE. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Shares of ALE opened at $67.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.43. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 17.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 151,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 5,876.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 380,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,671,000 after purchasing an additional 373,812 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

