Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

Shares of CVCY opened at $18.95 on Thursday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,122.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 45.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

