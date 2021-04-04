Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Street Interactive LP is an online casino and sports betting gaming companies principally in the United States. Rush Street Interactive LP, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc., is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RSI. B. Riley assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

RSI stock opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $1,089,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $5,686,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino wagering, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

