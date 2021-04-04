Zacks Investment Research Downgrades StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) to Hold

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on STEP. UBS Group lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. StepStone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of STEP opened at $36.93 on Friday. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.95.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.29 million. Research analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darren M. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,263,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,768,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jose A. Fernandez sold 1,750,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $49,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock valued at $104,485,026.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in StepStone Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,318,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in StepStone Group by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,901,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,663,000 after purchasing an additional 811,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in StepStone Group by 321.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,701,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,244 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in StepStone Group by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 809,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,215,000 after purchasing an additional 289,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inherent Group LP purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

