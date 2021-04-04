Zacks Investment Research Lowers DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get DocuSign alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $272.10.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $206.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.03. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $78.72 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,244,959.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,531 shares of company stock worth $88,576,399 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DocuSign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.