Zacks Investment Research Lowers Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Aegis raised their target price on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electrameccanica Vehicles presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Shares of SOLO opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.36). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,809.43% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

