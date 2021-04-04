Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of National Beverage from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $40.38.

FIZZ stock opened at $48.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.39. National Beverage has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $98.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.03.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.50 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 30,068 shares during the period. 32.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

