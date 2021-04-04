Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) to Hold

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Shares of NASDAQ NCBS opened at $84.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $846.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.34. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $51.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $166,975.02. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 215.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

