Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Buy

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

Separately, Boenning Scattergood raised The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

FLIC opened at $21.26 on Friday. The First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $21.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.68 million. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The First of Long Island will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The First of Long Island in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The First of Long Island (FLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.