Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €98.47 ($115.85).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €85.50 ($100.59) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €88.20 and its 200 day moving average is €86.69. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

