Zap (ZAP) Reaches Market Cap of $51.27 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Zap has a total market cap of $51.27 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zap has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00053094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.59 or 0.00680576 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00070205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00027828 BTC.

Zap Profile

ZAP is a token. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

