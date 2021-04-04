ZBG Token Hits One Day Volume of $281,075.00 (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. ZBG Token has a market cap of $9.96 million and approximately $281,075.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZBG Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0377 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZBG Token has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00053550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.59 or 0.00686073 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00070353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000908 BTC.

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZBG Token (ZT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 coins. ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

