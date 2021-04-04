Zcoin (XZC) Price Reaches $4.23 on Major Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,559.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,084.92 or 0.03560324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.12 or 0.00348567 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.36 or 0.00962029 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.80 or 0.00447072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.16 or 0.00391326 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.37 or 0.00323373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00024540 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.