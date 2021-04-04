Zeepin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $77,124.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zeepin has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $750,727.12 and $77,124.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00075789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.14 or 0.00306388 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006343 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00093361 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.07 or 0.00756094 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00028302 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00018102 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

