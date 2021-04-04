Zenfuse 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.28 Million (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Zenfuse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $9.32 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00052915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.92 or 0.00698184 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00070789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00027935 BTC.

About Zenfuse

ZEFU is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,609,767 tokens. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io.

Zenfuse Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.