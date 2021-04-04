Zetacoin (ZET) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8,051.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Zetacoin has a market cap of $152,037.26 and $8,051.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,355.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.00 or 0.00964776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.70 or 0.00390193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00057939 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002042 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,771,864 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zetacoin is an open source crypto-currency based on Bitcoin and SHA-256. It has faster transaction times and faster difficulty adjustments. Initial coin mining is 160 million coins, thereafter a yearly inflation of 1 million coins. The transaction speed is 20X faster than that of Bitcoin. The coin can be traded on Bter, Cryptsy and Mintpal. “

Zetacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

