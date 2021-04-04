ZPER (ZPR) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,597.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. ZPER has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $1,597.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZPER has traded up 46.9% against the US dollar. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00068902 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003162 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000743 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,257,920,702 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

