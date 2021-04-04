ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 528 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,016. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $60.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average of $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.