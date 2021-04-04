ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 24,414 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $1,237,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

