ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 394.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,910 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,546,000 after purchasing an additional 48,681 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.14.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

