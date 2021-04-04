ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $304,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. ADE LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $161.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.55 and its 200-day moving average is $171.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.70 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

