ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $4,885,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after buying an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,664,000 after buying an additional 107,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $242.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.12. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $250.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.74.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

