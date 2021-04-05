-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.16). ViewRay posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ViewRay.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%.

VRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViewRay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.14.

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $709.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,658,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ViewRay by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,242,000 after buying an additional 335,631 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in ViewRay by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 7,795,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after buying an additional 814,450 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in ViewRay by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after buying an additional 331,670 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in ViewRay by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.