-$0.17 EPS Expected for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). ADMA Biologics posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADMA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.79. 54,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,736. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 389.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 21.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 44,683 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 24.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 731,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 144,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 92.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

