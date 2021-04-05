-$0.26 EPS Expected for OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) This Quarter

Analysts expect OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OncoSec Medical.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on OncoSec Medical in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. OncoSec Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.

ONCS stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 323,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,347. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. OncoSec Medical has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $198.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45.

In related news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China purchased 4,067,037 shares of OncoSec Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $22,165,351.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $26,314.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,363.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OncoSec Medical by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

