-$0.29 EPS Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.14). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%.

SGMO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $12.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.97. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $19.43.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,847,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

