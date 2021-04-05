$0.86 EPS Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.91. Crocs posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 290.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $5.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Crocs.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,179 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,225.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $357,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,591,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,816,627 over the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 982.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $7,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

CROX opened at $79.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $86.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.58.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.