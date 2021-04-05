$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to post $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $327,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $1,817,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,311,456 shares of company stock worth $94,723,940 over the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

