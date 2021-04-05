0x One Day Trading Volume Reaches $239.80 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. 0x has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and $239.80 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can now be bought for $1.86 or 0.00003148 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 0x has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 0x

ZRX is a token. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,547,659 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0x.org. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0x Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

