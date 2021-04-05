$1.09 EPS Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. AGCO posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AGCO.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Vertical Research started coverage on AGCO in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AGCO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of AGCO by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AGCO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of AGCO by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $144.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.83. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $148.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGCO (AGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.