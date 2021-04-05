$1.11 EPS Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $0.98. Independent Bank reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INDB shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.00. 4,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $99.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

