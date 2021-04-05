$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will report sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $998.50 million and the highest is $1.29 billion. Antero Resources reported sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $4.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 26.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,930,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,858 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,330,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 655,752 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,621,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 235,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,114,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,854 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AR stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.45. 97,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,511,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 4.57.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

