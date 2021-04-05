$1.23 Million in Sales Expected for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) will post $1.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the lowest is $450,000.00. XOMA posted sales of $800,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year sales of $11.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $20.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.37 million, with estimates ranging from $2.84 million to $25.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.68). XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million.

XOMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

XOMA opened at $40.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $457.32 million, a PE ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 1.26. XOMA has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $46.32.

In other XOMA news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $21,857,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in XOMA by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in XOMA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XOMA in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of XOMA in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

