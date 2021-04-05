$1.56 EPS Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81. American Express reported earnings per share of $1.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.67.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $144.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.53. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $72.61 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

