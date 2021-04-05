$1.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to announce $1.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.45. Winnebago Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 761.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $7.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

WGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Northcoast Research increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

In related news, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $190,287.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $3,377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,299 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,109. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WGO opened at $80.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

