10,415 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,854,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,179,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.96.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $75.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

