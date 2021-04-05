11,153 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $600,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Carrier Global by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 61,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,579,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

NYSE:CARR opened at $42.02 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

