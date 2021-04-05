1,140 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Purchased by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,772,000 after buying an additional 129,494 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,810,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,480,000 after purchasing an additional 122,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,796,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $483.57. 2,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,234. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $508.25 and a 200-day moving average of $466.46. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $226.02 and a one year high of $573.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.73, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.