13,035 Shares in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $28.83 on Monday. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. CAE’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CAE in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.