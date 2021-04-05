13,451 Shares in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Acquired by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,451 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 28,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHG stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,456. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $58.41.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $1.0331 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

