15,504 Shares in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Bought by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $50.55 on Monday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,011.20 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.52.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GRWG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

