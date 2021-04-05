$16.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will post sales of $16.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.81 billion and the lowest is $16.17 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted sales of $14.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year sales of $67.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.70 billion to $71.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $68.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.07 billion to $72.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.52. 1,907,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,634. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average is $51.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

