18,467 Shares in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,467 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 72,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $18.10 on Monday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.86 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.80%.

People's United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

