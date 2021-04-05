$203.23 Million in Sales Expected for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will report $203.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.13 million to $210.00 million. Moelis & Company reported sales of $153.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year sales of $987.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $890.31 million to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $946.97 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on MC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 3,500 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $67,367.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,641 shares in the company, valued at $132,182.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,476 shares of company stock valued at $26,915,030 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 107.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 16.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth about $682,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MC traded up $1.58 on Monday, reaching $57.73. The company had a trading volume of 527,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average is $45.73. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $59.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

