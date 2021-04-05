245,000 Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,802,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.28% of Elastic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,661,000 after acquiring an additional 925,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after acquiring an additional 395,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Elastic by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,125,000 after acquiring an additional 111,463 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,432,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,381,000 after acquiring an additional 93,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Elastic by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,893,000 after acquiring an additional 792,117 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ESTC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.65.

ESTC stock opened at $114.53 on Monday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.35 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.05.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $10,566,554.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,527,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,259,590.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total transaction of $2,101,077.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,735 shares of company stock worth $15,935,522 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.