2,723 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after buying an additional 2,948,891 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,075,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,119,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $724,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,921 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,333,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $754,509,000 after purchasing an additional 984,664 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $144.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $112.20 and a one year high of $156.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.29.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Insiders have sold 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

