27,800 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,783,000 after buying an additional 844,376 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,395,000 after buying an additional 730,695 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,283,000 after buying an additional 399,800 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,599,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 118,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,947,000 after purchasing an additional 228,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

TROW opened at $173.96 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $179.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

