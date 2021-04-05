$3.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.28 and the highest is $3.40. Roper Technologies reported earnings of $3.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $14.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.50 to $14.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $16.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.22.

Shares of ROP traded up $7.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $410.35. 421,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,853. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $290.42 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $391.34 and a 200-day moving average of $405.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,557,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

