3,689 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by Patron Partners Advisors LLC

Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. The Home Depot makes up about 0.9% of Patron Partners Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.32.

Shares of HD stock traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $313.43. The stock had a trading volume of 98,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,668. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.13 and a 12 month high of $309.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

