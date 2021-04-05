39,990 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Acquired by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 39,990 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,547,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,574,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gentex news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $244,306.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $73,209.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

GNTX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.50. 4,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,689. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

